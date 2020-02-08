Myles Carter had 13 points for the Hornets (3-19, 2-6). Johquin Wiley added 11 points. Fahim Jenneto had 10 points.
John Crosby, who led the Hornets in scoring coming into the matchup with 20 points per game, had only 9 points on 3-of-11 shooting.
Norfolk State faces Morgan State at home next Saturday. Delaware State plays South Carolina State on the road on Monday.
