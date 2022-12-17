Bryant faces Liberty

Liberty Flames (6-4) vs. Bryant Bulldogs (8-3)
The Flames are 6-4 in non-conference play. Liberty is 2-4 against opponents over .500.
TOP PERFORMERS: Sherif Kenney averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 16.2 points while shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc. Charles Pride is shooting 42.3% and averaging 16.4 points over the past 10 games for Bryant.
Darius McGhee is shooting 47.0% and averaging 21.5 points for the Flames. Brody Peebles is averaging 11.8 points for Liberty.
