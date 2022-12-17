Bryant faces Liberty

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Liberty Flames (6-4) vs. Bryant Bulldogs (8-3) Springfield, Massachusetts; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bryant -4; over/under is 150.5 BOTTOM LINE: The Bryant Bulldogs take on the Liberty Flames at MassMutual Center in Springfield, Massachusetts. The Bulldogs are 8-3 in non-conference play. Bryant ranks sixth in the America East in team defense, giving up 73.5 points while holding opponents to 41.9% shooting.

The Flames are 6-4 in non-conference play. Liberty is 2-4 against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sherif Kenney averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 16.2 points while shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc. Charles Pride is shooting 42.3% and averaging 16.4 points over the past 10 games for Bryant.

Darius McGhee is shooting 47.0% and averaging 21.5 points for the Flames. Brody Peebles is averaging 11.8 points for Liberty.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

