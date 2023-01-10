Bryant hosts Albany (NY) after Patel's 23-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Albany (NY) Great Danes (6-12, 1-2 America East) at Bryant Bulldogs (10-6, 1-2 America East) Smithfield, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) faces the Bryant Bulldogs after Sarju Patel scored 23 points in Albany (NY)’s 89-63 victory against the UMass-Lowell River Hawks. The Bulldogs are 5-2 on their home court. Bryant leads the America East with 14.0 fast break points.

The Great Danes have gone 1-2 against America East opponents. Albany (NY) ranks fifth in the America East shooting 34.0% from 3-point range.

The Bulldogs and Great Danes square off Wednesday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sherif Kenney is shooting 43.0% and averaging 16.8 points for the Bulldogs. Charles Pride is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Bryant.

Gerald Drumgoole Jr. is averaging 15 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Great Danes. Jonathan Beagle is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Albany (NY).

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 76.2 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Great Danes: 3-7, averaging 67.4 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

