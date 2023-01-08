Bryant hosts Boonyasith and UMBC

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UMBC Retrievers (10-6, 1-1 America East) at Bryant Bulldogs (10-5, 1-1 America East) Smithfield, Rhode Island; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bryant -5.5; over/under is 159 BOTTOM LINE: UMBC faces the Bryant Bulldogs after Jacob Boonyasith scored 21 points in UMBC’s 92-83 victory over the Albany (NY) Great Danes.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-1 at home. Bryant has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Retrievers are 1-1 against America East opponents. UMBC has a 2-3 record against opponents over .500.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sherif Kenney is averaging 16.7 points and 3.3 assists for the Bulldogs. Charles Pride is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Bryant.

Colton Lawrence is averaging 13.8 points for the Retrievers. Boonyasith is averaging 12.3 points and 3.1 assists over the last 10 games for UMBC.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 76.2 points, 34.2 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Retrievers: 7-3, averaging 78.2 points, 34.2 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article