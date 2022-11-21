Bryant hosts Detroit Mercy following Davis' 22-point outing

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy takes on the Bryant Bulldogs after Antoine Davis scored 22 points in Detroit Mercy’s 76-55 loss to the Florida Atlantic Owls.

Bryant went 22-10 overall last season while going 14-1 at home. The Bulldogs averaged 78.0 points per game while shooting 43.7% from the field and 30.4% from 3-point range last season.