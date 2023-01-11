Bryant hosts Patel and Albany (NY)

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Albany (NY) Great Danes (6-12, 1-2 America East) at Bryant Bulldogs (10-6, 1-2 America East) Smithfield, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bryant -11; over/under is 153.5 BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) visits the Bryant Bulldogs after Sarju Patel scored 23 points in Albany (NY)’s 89-63 win against the UMass-Lowell River Hawks.

The Bulldogs are 5-2 on their home court. Bryant has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Great Danes have gone 1-2 against America East opponents. Albany (NY) allows 74.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.4 points per game.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sherif Kenney is averaging 16.8 points and 3.2 assists for the Bulldogs. Charles Pride is averaging 14.3 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Bryant.

Advertisement

Jonathan Beagle is averaging 11.3 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Great Danes. Gerald Drumgoole Jr. is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Albany (NY).

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 76.2 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Great Danes: 3-7, averaging 67.4 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article