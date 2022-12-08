Bryant hosts Stony Brook following Pride's 23-point performance

Stony Brook Seawolves (2-6) at Bryant Bulldogs (6-3)
The Seawolves are 0-4 on the road. Stony Brook gives up 71.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.7 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Pride is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Sherif Kenney is averaging 15.2 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 40.2% for Bryant.
Tyler Stephenson-Moore is averaging 14.6 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Seawolves. Kenan Sarvan is averaging 10.5 points for Stony Brook.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.