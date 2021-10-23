Bryant connected with Gunnar Oakes for a 37- yard score in the third quarter and Darius Boone ran for a score before running back Samson Evans found Dylan Drummond for a 16-yard score, set up when the Falcons lost a fumble on the kickoff.
Backup quarterback Preston Hutchinson had a touchdown pass to Thomas Odukoya in the fourth quarter.
Bryant was 20 of 26 for 286 yards.
Nate Needham’s field goal to open the scoring for Bowling Green (2-7, 0-4) made him 14 of 14 on the season.
