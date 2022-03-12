Bryant hit three 3-pointers and scored the Spartans’ final 11 points of the first half to bring them back from a 16-13 deficit with under six minutes to play to take a 24-20 lead at intermission. Dana Tate drilled a 3 as Norfolk State started the second half by pushing its lead to double digits, 32-22, in the first two minutes and used a 16-4 run to take a 40-24 lead with 16:30 left after Tate drilled a second 3. The Eagles cut their deficit to eight points midway through the half, but the Spartans quickly pushed their lead back to 15 points. Coppin State got within 10 points on Justin Steers layup with 3:10 left but Norfolk State answered with six straight points and closed out the game with a 9-4 run.
Bryant was 5 of 9 from beyond the arc and Norfolk State (23-6) was 11 of 23 from long range. Jalen Hawkins finished with 17 points and Tate added 13.
Nendah Tarke scored 16 points to lead Coppin State (9-23). Steers added 12 points off the bench and Jesse Zarzuela added 11 points with six assists and five steals.
The tournament was held at Scope Arena, the Spartans’ home court where they were 13-0 this season.
—-
