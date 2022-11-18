Bryant leads Norfolk State against Alabama A&M after 23-point game

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-3) vs. Norfolk State Spartans (3-2)
Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State hosts the Alabama A&M Bulldogs after Joe Bryant Jr. scored 23 points in Norfolk State’s 64-59 victory against the Monmouth Hawks.
Norfolk State went 12-0 at home last season while going 24-7 overall. The Spartans averaged 74.3 points per game while shooting 46.1% from the field and 34.3% from behind the arc last season.
Alabama A&M went 12-18 overall a season ago while going 4-14 on the road. The Bulldogs averaged 7.0 steals, 3.2 blocks and 13.3 turnovers per game last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.