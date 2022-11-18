Bryant leads Norfolk State against Alabama A&M after 23-point game

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State hosts the Alabama A&M Bulldogs after Joe Bryant Jr. scored 23 points in Norfolk State’s 64-59 victory against the Monmouth Hawks.

Norfolk State went 12-0 at home last season while going 24-7 overall. The Spartans averaged 74.3 points per game while shooting 46.1% from the field and 34.3% from behind the arc last season.