Bryant (8-16, 5-8) vs. Fairleigh Dickinson (12-13, 7-6)

Rothman Center, Teaneck, New Jersey; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson looks to extend Bryant’s conference losing streak to five games. Bryant’s last NEC win came against the Wagner Seahawks 71-64 on Jan. 31. Fairleigh Dickinson lost 87-62 to St. Francis (Pa.) in its most recent game.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: The Bulldogs are led by juniors Sabastian Townes and Adam Grant. Townes is averaging 15.3 points and 5.1 rebounds while Grant is putting up 15 points per game. The Knights have been anchored by Darnell Edge and Jahlil Jenkins. Edge has produced 16 points while Jenkins has averaged 13.2 points and 4.6 assists per game.

TERRIFIC TOWNES: Townes has connected on 37.3 percent of the 59 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 12 over the last three games. He’s also converted 65.2 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 72: Bryant is 0-15 when it allows at least 72 points and 8-1 when it holds opponents to less than 72.

COLD SPELL: Bryant has lost its last three road games, scoring 64.3 points, while allowing 73.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Bryant has committed a turnover on just 18.1 percent of its possessions this season, which is the top rate among all NEC teams. The Bulldogs have turned the ball over only 12.4 times per game this season.

