Wagner (13-12, 8-6) vs. Bryant (8-17, 5-9)

Chace Athletic Center, Smithfield, Rhode Island; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wagner looks to extend Bryant’s conference losing streak to six games. Bryant’s last NEC win came against the Wagner Seahawks 71-64 on Jan. 31. Wagner beat Mount St. Mary’s by two points in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: Wagner has benefited heavily from its seniors. Romone Saunders, Elijah Davis, AJ Sumbry and Devin Liggeons have combined to account for 64 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 70 percent of all Seahawks points over the team’s last five games.

SOLID SAUNDERS: Saunders has connected on 32.6 percent of the 172 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 30 over his last five games. He’s also converted 84.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 72: Bryant is 0-16 this year when it allows 72 points or more and 8-1 when holding opponents to fewer than 72.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Seahawks have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Bulldogs. Bryant has an assist on 42 of 90 field goals (46.7 percent) over its past three matchups while Wagner has assists on 34 of 63 field goals (54 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Bryant has attempted the second-most free throws among all NEC teams. The Bulldogs have averaged 21.7 free throws per game this season and 24 per game over their last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.