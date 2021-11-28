Jermaine Couisnard added 13 points and Erik Stevenson 10 for the Gamecocks (5-1), who have now won four in a row after a tight loss to Princeton.
Dwight Murray scored 15 points with eight rebounds and six assists for Rider (3-5), which responded to South Carolina’s game-opening bucket with an 11-0 run to lead for the remaining 18 minutes of the first half.
The Broncs, of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, were still ahead 36-33 until Bryant banked home his high-arcing 3-pointer from well behind the line.
All eight Rider players scored, with Allen Powell adding 11 and Dimencio Vaughn nine points with 10 rebounds.
