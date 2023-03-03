New Hampshire faces Bryant in America East Tournament

Bryant Bulldogs (17-12, 8-8 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (14-14, 9-7 America East)
The Bulldogs are 8-8 against America East opponents. Bryant leads the America East scoring 80.0 points per game while shooting 46.8%.
TOP PERFORMERS: Daniels is averaging 15.2 points and 10.7 rebounds for the Wildcats. Matt Herasme is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New Hampshire.
Sherif Kenney is averaging 17.6 points for the Bulldogs. Charles Pride is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Bryant.
LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 65.1 points, 31.6 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.
Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 72.7 points, 35.5 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.