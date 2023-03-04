New Hampshire plays Bryant in America East Tournament

Bryant Bulldogs (17-12, 8-8 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (14-14, 9-7 America East)
The Bulldogs are 8-8 against America East teams. Bryant has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Clarence O. Daniels II is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 10.7 rebounds for the Wildcats. Matt Herasme is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New Hampshire.
Sherif Kenney is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Charles Pride is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Bryant.
LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 65.1 points, 31.6 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.
Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 72.7 points, 35.5 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.