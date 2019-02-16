BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Zack Bryant had 24 points as UAB got past Wesetern Kentucky 68-60 on Saturday.

Tavin Lovan had 13 points and 12 rebounds for UAB (16-11, 8-6 Conference USA). Lewis Sullivan added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Western Kentucky totaled 23 points in the first half, a season low.

Charles Bassey had 23 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for the Hilltoppers (16-11, 9-5), whose five-game win streak was snapped. Josh Anderson added 15 points. Jared Savage had seven rebounds.

The Blazers and the Hilltoppers next play in Conference USA’s inaugural Bonus Play format.

