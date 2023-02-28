Bryant takes on Maine after Kenney's 25-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Bryant Bulldogs (17-11, 8-7 America East) at Maine Black Bears (12-16, 6-9 America East) Bangor, Maine; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maine -3.5; over/under is 148 BOTTOM LINE: Bryant visits the Maine Black Bears after Sherif Kenney scored 25 points in Bryant’s 70-66 loss to the Vermont Catamounts.

The Black Bears have gone 7-4 at home. Maine is ninth in the America East in rebounding with 27.1 rebounds. Peter Filipovity leads the Black Bears with 5.7 boards.

The Bulldogs are 8-7 in America East play. Bryant ranks eighth in college basketball with 26.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Earl Timberlake averaging 6.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gedi Juozapaitis averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Black Bears, scoring 15.3 points while shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc. Kellen Tynes is averaging 14.5 points, 3.8 assists and 3.4 steals over the past 10 games for Maine.

Advertisement

Kenney is averaging 17.6 points for the Bulldogs. Charles Pride is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Bryant.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Bears: 6-4, averaging 68.4 points, 26.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 9.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 75.0 points, 34.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article