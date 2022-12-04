Bryant visits Cincinnati following Dejulius' 22-point game

Bryant Bulldogs (6-2) at Cincinnati Bearcats (5-3)
The Bulldogs have gone 3-1 away from home. Bryant averages 17.4 assists per game to lead the America East, paced by Sherif Kenney with 4.1.
TOP PERFORMERS: Dejulius is shooting 47.6% and averaging 16.4 points for the Bearcats. Landers Nolley II is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers for Cincinnati.
Charles Pride is shooting 43.6% and averaging 15.5 points for the Bulldogs. Kenney is averaging 15.4 points for Bryant.
