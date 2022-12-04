Bryant visits Cincinnati following Dejulius' 22-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Bryant Bulldogs (6-2) at Cincinnati Bearcats (5-3) Cincinnati; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cincinnati -9.5; over/under is 154.5 BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati hosts the Bryant Bulldogs after David Dejulius scored 22 points in Cincinnati’s 86-60 win against the NJIT Highlanders. The Bearcats have gone 4-0 at home. Cincinnati is sixth in the AAC in rebounding with 32.8 rebounds. Viktor Lakhin leads the Bearcats with 7.1 boards.

The Bulldogs have gone 3-1 away from home. Bryant averages 17.4 assists per game to lead the America East, paced by Sherif Kenney with 4.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dejulius is shooting 47.6% and averaging 16.4 points for the Bearcats. Landers Nolley II is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers for Cincinnati.

Charles Pride is shooting 43.6% and averaging 15.5 points for the Bulldogs. Kenney is averaging 15.4 points for Bryant.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article