Bryant visits Osawe and NJIT

Bryant Bulldogs (16-10, 7-6 America East) at NJIT Highlanders (7-19, 4-9 America East) Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: NJIT plays the Bryant Bulldogs after Kevin Osawe scored 29 points in NJIT’s 82-80 overtime loss to the Vermont Catamounts. The Highlanders have gone 5-7 in home games. NJIT is sixth in the America East at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 72.2 points while holding opponents to 45.1% shooting.

The Bulldogs are 7-6 in conference games. Bryant has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Osawe is averaging 10.8 points and 8.9 rebounds for the Highlanders. Adam Hess is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for NJIT.

Sherif Kenney is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Charles Pride is averaging 14.6 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Bryant.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 3-7, averaging 69.0 points, 31.8 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 77.8 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

