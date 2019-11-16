Chauncey Hawkins scored 16 points to lead St. Francis Brooklyn (1-3). Rob Higgins added 12 points for the Terriers, who dropped to 0-3 on the road.

N.C. State delivered scoring runs of 9-0 and 12-0 in the first nine minutes of the second half to pull away.

The Terriers had eight turnovers during that span, leading to 17 points for the Wolfpack.

BIG PICTURE

St. Francis Brooklyn: The Terriers hung tough for a half, trailing only 44-34 at halftime despite shooting 36 percent, making 1 of 8 3-point tries and committing 10 turnovers. They stayed close thanks to dogged determination on the glass, where they turned 12 offensive rebounds into 11 second-chance points.

N.C. State: The Wolfpack scored more than 80 points for the fourth time in as many contests, but they still haven’t put together a complete game. The good news for N.C. State is that it was able to shake off its rebounding and turnover problems from the first half and play a much cleaner game after halftime.

UP NEXT

St. Francis Brooklyn: The Terriers host Division III Medgar Evers on Thursday night before hitting the road for four consecutive games.

N.C. State: The Wolfpack host Alcorn State on Tuesday night in the fifth game of their season-opening six-game homestand.

