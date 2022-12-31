Brzovic's double-doubles leads Charleston past Towson in OT

TOWSON, Md. — Ante Brzovic led Charleston with 22 points and 12 rebounds and Pat Robinson III scored the game-winning free throws with 13 seconds left in overtime as the Cougars beat Towson 76-74 on Saturday.
The Tigers (8-6, 0-1) were led in scoring by Nicolas Timberlake, who finished with 14 points. Charles Thompson added 12 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks for Towson. Cameron Holden also had 12 points, eight rebounds, six assists and five steals.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.