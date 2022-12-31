Brzovic's double-doubles leads Charleston past Towson in OT

TOWSON, Md. — Ante Brzovic led Charleston with 22 points and 12 rebounds and Pat Robinson III scored the game-winning free throws with 13 seconds left in overtime as the Cougars beat Towson 76-74 on Saturday.

Robinson finished 4 of 8 from the field to add 12 points for the Cougars (14-1, 2-0 Colonial Athletic Association). Ryan Larson was 4 of 8 shooting (4 for 7 from distance) to finish with 12 points. The Cougars prolonged their winning streak to 13 games.