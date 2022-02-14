Held annually on the first two Mondays in February, the tournament matches the Boston area’s four Division I hockey powers at TD Garden, home of the NHL’s Boston Bruins.

The 17th-ranked Terriers (17-10-3) outshot the No. 13 Huskies 29-19 and controlled play for most of the third period, but could not beat Northeastern freshman goalie T.J. Semptimphelter until Peterson converted on a 2-on-1 rush.

Semptimphelter finished with 28 saves but had little chance at stopping Peterson’s tap-in off a perfect pass from Jamie Armstrong, who skated the puck hard down the left side and slid it across the crease, finding Peterson just inside the far post. Domenick Fensore also assisted on the play.

Peterson, a third-round draft pick of the St. Louis Blues in 2020, was selected the tournament MVP.

BU coach Albie O’Connell became the first head coach to win a Beanpot after capturing four as a player.

The surging Terriers are 13-1-1 in their last 15 games and have trailed for just 1:31 during a seven-game winning streak.

Northeastern (19-9-1) had won three straight Beanpot trophies but its run was interrupted last year when the event was canceled for the first time because of COVID-19.

It was the first shutout in a Beanpot title game since the Terriers lost to rival Boston College 1-0 in overtime in 2016. The game was a rematch of the last Beanpot championship, when the Huskies beat the Terriers 5-4 in double overtime in 2020.

The final appeared headed to OT once again as Semptimphelter, who took over for the Huskies in net when top goalie Devon Levi joined Team Canada at the Winter Olympics, and Duplessis kept it scoreless until late in the third.

Semptimphelter came up with a glove save on a backhand by Matt Brown as he skated across the crease with 4:49 left.

Duplessis, taking over in net for the Terriers as Drew Commesso competes for Team USA in the Olympics, didn’t face nearly as many shots but came up with some big saves when he was tested. Northeastern had a great chance 5:54 into the second on a wrister by Aidan McDonough right after a faceoff win but Duplessis was in position and smothered the shot.

BU had a chance in the final minute of the second but Brown shot the puck wide from in front and the game remained scoreless after two periods.

Northeastern also got the first power-play opportunity, which didn’t last long. BU’s Jay O’Brien was called for boarding with 2:02 left in the first, but Jordan Harris of Northeastern was called for roughing 23 seconds later. Neither team could capitalize on the brief advantage.

Northeastern has won the Beanpot seven times, fewest of the four programs.

Boston College and Harvard tied 3-3 in the consolation game.

Semptimphelter won the Eberly Award for having the highest save percentage in the tournament. He made 41 saves in a 3-1 victory over BC in the semifinals last Monday.