Boston University (13-16, 6-10) vs. Lafayette (10-17, 7-9)

Kirby Sports Center, Easton, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University looks for its third straight win over Lafayette at Kirby Sports Center. Lafayette’s last win at home against the Terriers came on March 5, 2015.

TEAM LEADERS: Max Mahoney is averaging 16.3 points and 6.5 rebounds to lead the way for the Terriers. Tyler Scanlon is also a big contributor, accounting for 13.8 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. The Leopards have been led by Justin Jaworski, who is averaging 14 points.

JUMPING FOR JUSTIN: Jaworski has connected on 48.7 percent of the 152 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 22 over the last five games. He’s also made 89.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Lafayette is 0-7 this year when it scores 66 points or fewer and 10-10 when it scores at least 67.

BEHIND THE ARC: Boston University’s Scanlon has attempted 135 3-pointers and connected on 33.3 percent of them, and is 10 for 27 over his last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: Lafayette has made 9.3 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among Patriot League teams.

