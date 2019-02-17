Boston University (11-16, 4-10) vs. Holy Cross (14-13, 5-9)

Hart Recreation Center, Worcester, Massachusetts; Monday, 7:05 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross looks to extend Boston University’s conference losing streak to five games. Boston University’s last Patriot League win came against the Colgate Raiders 76-68 on Feb. 2. Holy Cross is coming off a 72-71 win over Bucknell in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Juniors Max Mahoney and Tyler Scanlon have led the Terriers. Mahoney has averaged 16.5 points and 6.2 rebounds while Scanlon has recorded 14 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. The Crusaders have been anchored by Jacob Grandison and Jehyve Floyd, who are scoring 14 and 11.7 per game, respectively.

GIFTED GRANDISON: Grandison has connected on 39.1 percent of the 156 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 17 over the last three games. He’s also converted 80.7 percent of his free throws this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Holy Cross is a perfect 7-0 when the team blocks at least six opposing shots. The Crusaders are 7-13 this season when they block fewer than six shots.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Terriers have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Crusaders. Holy Cross has 39 assists on 80 field goals (48.8 percent) over its previous three games while Boston University has assists on 42 of 82 field goals (51.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Holy Cross has committed a turnover on just 16.6 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest rate among all Patriot League teams. The Crusaders have turned the ball over only 10.8 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.