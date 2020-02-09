That means Purdue will have plenty of chances to keep bolstering its resume, even with relatively little room for error through its final seven regular-season games.

“We’re going to keep getting tough matchups,” junior center Matt Haarms said after Saturday’s win at Indiana. “Every game in the Big Ten is a tough one, continue to play tournament-caliber teams, and we want to show that we belong in the tournament.”

After getting within a game of last year’s Final Four, Matt Painter’s Boilermakers lost nonconference games to Texas, Marquette, now-No. 8 Florida State and now-No. 19 Butler before Christmas. Then they stumbled to five league losses in seven games in January to stand at 11-10.

But Purdue (14-10, 7-6) has won three straight, including Wednesday’s home rout of No. 17 Iowa followed by Saturday’s win at Indiana. Both are Quadrant 1 wins that top an NCAA Tournament resume, joining a 29-point win against preseason No. 1-ranked Michigan State in mid-January and a November neutral-court win against VCU.

Overall, Purdue is 4-7 against opponents in Quadrant 1, defined as home games against top-30 teams in the NET, neutral-site games against top-50 teams and road games against top-75 teams. The Boilermakers also have a 29-point win against reigning national champion Virginia for a Quadrant 2 victory, while a December loss at Nebraska is their only Quadrant 3 loss.

As of midday Sunday, Purdue was headed for a No. 10 seed in BracketMatrix.com’s average of 89 tournament projections, with the Boilermakers appearing in 70 mock brackets for the 68-team field.

And there are still five Quadrant 1 games ahead, including Tuesday at home against No. 22 Penn State (No. 19 in NET), Saturday at Ohio State (17th) and a road rematch with the Hawkeyes (28th) on March 3.

A strong finish could get the Boilermakers comfortably clear of the bubble by Selection Sunday, which is five weeks away.

RISING

Arizona State: The Sun Devils (15-8, 6-4 Pac-12) have won five of six, including Quadrant 1 wins against Arizona and Washington.

Oklahoma: The Sooners (15-8, 5-5 Big 12) have been up and down, though Saturday’s win against No. 13 West Virginia is their third — and best — Quadrant 1 win.

Rhode Island: The Rams (18-5, 10-1 Atlantic 10) are surging, winning 10 straight to go from 91st in the NET as of Jan. 6 to No. 35 as of Sunday. There are two big games ahead against sixth-ranked Dayton, the first coming Tuesday.

Wisconsin: The Badgers (14-10, 7-6 Big Ten) are in a similar position to league-mate Purdue, though their win Sunday against Ohio State improved them to 7-7 against Quadrant 1 teams after entering the day at No. 37 in the NET.

SLIDING

Cincinnati: The record looks good for the Bearcats (15-8, 8-3 American Athletic Conference), but Sunday’s loss at Connecticut dropped them to 1-5 against Quadrant 1 teams with three Quadrant 3 losses (Colgate, Bowling Green and Tulane) to sit at 46th in the NET. They also have just one Quadrant 1 opponent remaining (at No. 25 Houston on March 1).

Florida: The Gators (14-9, 6-4 Southeastern Conference) are going in the wrong direction. Ranked sixth in the preseason AP Top 25, Florida has lost four of six after Saturday’s loss at Mississippi.

Memphis: The Tigers (17-6, 6-4 American Athletic Conference) suffered a Quadrant 3 loss to South Florida at home Saturday, dropping them 13 spots to 60th in the NET. Memphis has one Quadrant 1 win and recently lost No. 2 scorer D.J. Jeffries for four to six weeks to a knee injury.

N.C. State: The Wolfpack (15-8, 6-6 Atlantic Coast Conference) ended up on the wrong side of the bubble last year and could do it again. A recent three-game skid included a Quadrant 3 home loss to struggling rival North Carolina, though games with No. 7 Duke (twice) and No. 8 Florida State offer chances to improve a No. 62 NET ranking.

AP Sports Writer Michael Marot in Bloomington, Indiana, contributed to this report.

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap