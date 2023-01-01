Bucknell Bison take on the Boston University Terriers on 3-game losing streak

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Boston University Terriers (7-7, 0-1 Patriot) at Bucknell Bison (7-7, 0-1 Patriot) Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Monday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell aims to end its three-game slide when the Bison take on Boston University. The Bison are 4-1 in home games. Bucknell leads the Patriot in rebounding, averaging 33.6 boards. Alex Timmerman leads the Bison with 6.6 rebounds.

The Terriers are 0-1 against Patriot opponents. Boston University has a 3-5 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xander Rice averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, scoring 15.5 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Andre Screen is averaging 11.1 points and 6.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for Bucknell.

Advertisement

Ethan Brittain-Watts is shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Terriers, while averaging 9.8 points. Walter Whyte is shooting 44.2% and averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Boston University.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 5-5, averaging 67.9 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Terriers: 4-6, averaging 63.2 points, 31.7 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article