Bucknell Bison take on the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds on 6-game slide

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (5-12, 0-4 Patriot) at Bucknell Bison (7-10, 0-4 Patriot) Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bucknell -7.5; over/under is 132 BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell enters the matchup against Loyola (MD) after losing six in a row. The Bison have gone 4-3 in home games. Bucknell is fifth in the Patriot scoring 69.6 points while shooting 46.7% from the field.

The Greyhounds have gone 0-4 against Patriot opponents. Loyola (MD) ranks seventh in the Patriot with 13.9 assists per game led by Kenny Jones averaging 3.4.

The Bison and Greyhounds meet Wednesday for the first time in Patriot play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xander Rice averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, scoring 15.3 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc. Alex Timmerman is averaging 12.5 points and 6.8 rebounds over the past 10 games for Bucknell.

Advertisement

Jones is scoring 11.1 points per game with 2.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Greyhounds. Jaylin Andrews is averaging 8.9 points over the past 10 games for Loyola (MD).

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 3-7, averaging 67.2 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Greyhounds: 2-8, averaging 65.0 points, 27.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article