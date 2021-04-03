Bucknell has not won a Patriot football championship since 1996.
The Bison (2-0, 2-0) held the ball for nearly 37 minutes to Lehigh’s 23 minutes, and while neither team was able to cross the goal line, Torres hit both his field goal chances — from 23 and 24 yards — while Lehigh’s Dylan Van Dusen missed a 27-yarder on the game-opening drive.
Lehigh (0-2, 0-2) had driven 67 yards to the Bucknell 10 on its first possession before the Bison’s Roger Mellado batted down a third-down pass, forcing the field goal try.
Head coaches Tom Gilmore (Lehigh) and Dave Cecchini (Bucknell) were the coordinators on Lehigh’s 2000 and 2001 Patriot League championship teams.
