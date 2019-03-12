No. 2 seed Bucknell (21-11, 15-5) vs. No. 1 seed Colgate (23-10, 15-5)

Patriot League Conference Tourney Championship, Cotterell Court, Hamilton, New York; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell is set to square off against Colgate in the Championship of the Patriot League tourney. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last played each other on Feb. 19, when the Raiders shot 49.1 percent from the field while limiting Bucknell to just 36.9 percent en route to a 75-64 victory.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Seniors Nate Sestina and Kimbal Mackenzie have led the Bison. Sestina is averaging 15.7 points and 8.6 rebounds while Mackenzie is putting up 17.5 points per game. The Raiders have been led by Rapolas Ivanauskas and Jordan Burns. Ivanauskas has averaged 16.5 points and 7.9 rebounds while Burns has put up 15.1 points and 5.8 assists per game.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Mackenzie has made or assisted on 42 percent of all Bucknell field goals over the last three games. Mackenzie has accounted for 22 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Bucknell has dropped its last three road games, scoring 62.7 points and allowing 70.3 points during those contests. Colgate has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 80.5 points while giving up 67.5.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bison have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Raiders. Colgate has 45 assists on 78 field goals (57.7 percent) over its previous three outings while Bucknell has assists on 52 of 81 field goals (64.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Colgate is rated second among Patriot League teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 29.9 percent. The Raiders have averaged 9.5 offensive boards per game.

