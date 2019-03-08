No. 3 seed Lehigh (20-10, 13-6) vs. No. 2 seed Bucknell (20-11, 14-5)

Patriot League Conference Tourney Semifinals, Sojka Pavilion, Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell is set to face Lehigh with the winner earning a spot in the Patriot League championship game. In the regular season, Bucknell won both of the head-to-head matchups. The teams last went at it on Feb. 11, when the Bison shot 43.1 percent from the field and went 25 for 31 from the free throw line en route to the 12-point victory.

SQUAD LEADERS: The Mountain Hawks are led by Kyle Leufroy and Jordan Cohen. Leufroy is averaging 13.9 points and 5.3 rebounds while Cohen is putting up 13.3 points per contest. The Bison have been led by seniors Nate Sestina and Kimbal Mackenzie, who are scoring 15.4 and 17.2 points, respectively.

LEAPING FOR LEUFROY: Leufroy has connected on 42.9 percent of the 126 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 25 over the last five games. He’s also made 91.6 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Lehigh is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 71 points and 20-5 when scoring at least 71.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Lehigh is a perfect 10-0 when it holds an opponent to 72 points or fewer. The Mountain Hawks are 10-10 when opponents score more than 72.

DID YOU KNOW: Both Lehigh and Bucknell are ranked at the top of the Patriot League when it comes to scoring. The Mountain Hawks are ranked first in the conference at 80.1 points per game while the Bison are second with 76 per game.

