HONOLULU — Bruce Moore scored 14 of his 18 points in the second half to help Bucknell advance to the Diamond Head Classic semifinals with an 84-82 win over Rhode Island on Saturday night.

Moore’s layup with 1:08 left put Bucknell (5-5) in front for good at 82-80. Fatts Russell and Cyril Langevine split pairs of free throws in the final minute for Rhode Island (5-4) and Moore and Jimmy Sotos did the same for the Bison.

Bucknell trailed by seven at halftime but took control early in the second half with a 16-5 run start to the period, leading 51-47 on Moore’s 3-pointer.

Rhode Island retook the lead a couple of times before the midpoint of the half, but the Bison mostly held the lead during the second half and had their largest lead at 71-63 with 6:49 to go.

Nate Sestina added 16 points and 10 rebounds for Bucknell and Sotos scored 12 of his 16 points in the second half, making all three of his 3-point attempts. The Bison made their first four 3-point attempts of the second half and finished the period 7 of 13.

Russell had a career-high 26 points and Langevine added 20 for the Rams.

Bucknell will face the winner of TCU and Charlotte on Sunday. Rhode Island will play the loser.

