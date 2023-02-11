Bucknell hosts conference rival Colgate

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Colgate Raiders (18-8, 12-1 Patriot) at Bucknell Bison (10-16, 3-10 Patriot) Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bucknell -9.5; over/under is 143.5 BOTTOM LINE: Xander Rice and the Bucknell Bison host Tucker Richardson and the Colgate Raiders in Patriot action. The Bison have gone 5-6 in home games. Bucknell has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Raiders are 12-1 in Patriot play. Colgate is the top team in the Patriot shooting 39.4% from deep. Oliver Lynch-Daniels leads the Raiders shooting 47.8% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Timmerman is averaging 11.7 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Bison. Rice is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for Bucknell.

Keegan Records is averaging 12 points and six rebounds for the Raiders. Richardson is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for Colgate.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 3-7, averaging 65.8 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Raiders: 9-1, averaging 71.4 points, 31.4 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

