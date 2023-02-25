Bucknell hosts Lafayette following Vander Baan's 23-point showing

Lafayette Leopards (9-21, 7-10 Patriot) at Bucknell Bison (11-19, 4-13 Patriot)
The Leopards have gone 7-10 against Patriot opponents. Lafayette ranks second in the Patriot with 15.5 assists per game led by CJ Fulton averaging 5.1.
TOP PERFORMERS: Rice is averaging 14.2 points and 3.6 assists for the Bison. Alex Timmerman is averaging 11.4 points and 7.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for Bucknell.
Leo O’Boyle averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Leopards, scoring 11.3 points while shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc. Josh Rivera is shooting 48.4% and averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Lafayette.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 3-7, averaging 65.3 points, 29.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.
Leopards: 3-7, averaging 58.9 points, 32.8 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.