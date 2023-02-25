Bucknell hosts Lafayette following Vander Baan's 23-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Lafayette Leopards (9-21, 7-10 Patriot) at Bucknell Bison (11-19, 4-13 Patriot) Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bucknell -1; over/under is 128 BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette takes on the Bucknell Bison after Justin Vander Baan scored 23 points in Lafayette’s 73-69 loss to the Colgate Raiders. The Bison are 6-7 in home games. Bucknell is sixth in the Patriot with 13.2 assists per game led by Xander Rice averaging 3.6.

The Leopards have gone 7-10 against Patriot opponents. Lafayette ranks second in the Patriot with 15.5 assists per game led by CJ Fulton averaging 5.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rice is averaging 14.2 points and 3.6 assists for the Bison. Alex Timmerman is averaging 11.4 points and 7.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for Bucknell.

Leo O’Boyle averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Leopards, scoring 11.3 points while shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc. Josh Rivera is shooting 48.4% and averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Lafayette.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 3-7, averaging 65.3 points, 29.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Leopards: 3-7, averaging 58.9 points, 32.8 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

