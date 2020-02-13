FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: S. Nelson has accounted for 48 percent of all American field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 37 field goals and 25 assists in those games.

SIGNIFICANCE OF 63: Bucknell is 0-10 when its offense scores 63 points or fewer. American is a perfect 7-0 when it holds opponents to 63 or fewer points.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bison have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Eagles. Bucknell has 42 assists on 66 field goals (63.6 percent) over its previous three outings while American has assists on 37 of 75 field goals (49.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Bucknell is ranked second in the Patriot League with an average of 69.7 possessions per game.

