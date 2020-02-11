LEADING THE CHARGE: Cam Davis has put up 16.5 points to lead the way for the Midshipmen. Greg Summers has complemented Davis and is producing 9.6 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. The Bison have been led by Jimmy Sotos, who is averaging 11.7 points.

PATRIOT LEAGUE IMPROVEMENT: The Midshipmen have scored 66.5 points per game against Patriot League opponents thus far, an improvement from the 58.7 per game they recorded in non-conference play.JUMPING FOR JIMMY: Sotos has connected on 38.2 percent of the 123 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 22 over the last five games. He’s also converted 86.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Bucknell is 0-9 when scoring fewer than 63 points and 9-7 when scoring at least 63.

STREAK STATS: Bucknell has scored 62.3 points per game and allowed 71.8 over its four-game road losing streak.

DID YOU KNOW: The Navy defense has allowed only 62.7 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Midshipmen 26th among Division I teams. The Bucknell offense has averaged 68.3 points through 25 games (ranked 227th, nationally).

