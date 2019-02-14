Bucknell (17-8, 11-2) vs. Holy Cross (13-13, 4-9)

Hart Recreation Center, Worcester, Massachusetts; Saturday, 12:05 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Holy Cross. Bucknell has won by an average of 14 points in its last five wins over the Crusaders. Holy Cross’ last win in the series came on March 3, 2016, a 77-72 win.

LEADING THE WAY: Seniors Nate Sestina and Kimbal Mackenzie have led the Bison. Sestina is averaging 16.4 points and 7.8 rebounds while Mackenzie is putting up 17.2 points per game. The Crusaders have been led by Jacob Grandison and Jehyve Floyd, who are scoring 13.9 and 11.4 per game, respectively.

SOLID SESTINA: Sestina has connected on 42.7 percent of the 75 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 13 over the last three games. He’s also made 87.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Bison have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Crusaders. Holy Cross has an assist on 43 of 79 field goals (54.4 percent) over its past three matchups while Bucknell has assists on 52 of 83 field goals (62.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Holy Cross has committed a turnover on just 16.7 percent of its possessions this season, which is the top rate among all Patriot League teams. The Crusaders have turned the ball over only 10.8 times per game this season.

