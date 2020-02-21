LEADING THE CHARGE: Jordan Cohen has averaged 14.6 points and 4.1 assists to lead the charge for the Mountain Hawks. James Karnik has paired with Cohen and is producing 11.2 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. The Bison have been led by Jimmy Sotos, who is averaging 10.9 points and four assists.JUMPING FOR JIMMY: Sotos has connected on 37.4 percent of the 131 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 19 over his last five games. He’s also converted 84.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Bucknell is 0-10 when scoring fewer than 63 points and 11-7 when scoring at least 63.

PERFECT WHEN: Bucknell is a perfect 5-0 when the team blocks at least six opposing shots. The Bison are 6-17 this season when they block fewer than six shots.

DID YOU KNOW: Bucknell is ranked second among Patriot League teams with an average of 69.5 possessions per game.

