Bucknell plays Austin Peay

Austin Peay Governors (3-2) vs. Bucknell Bison (3-2) Daytona Beach, Florida; Tuesday, 12 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The Austin Peay Governors and the Bucknell Bison square off at Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida. The Bison are 3-2 in non-conference play. Bucknell is the top team in the Patriot in team defense, giving up 62.8 points while holding opponents to 38.4% shooting.

The Governors are 3-2 in non-conference play. Austin Peay gives up 71.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 5.4 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xander Rice averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, scoring 16.6 points while shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc. Andre Screen is shooting 67.4% and averaging 14.4 points for Bucknell.

Shon Robinson is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Governors. Elijah Hutchins-Everett is averaging 14.0 points and 6.8 rebounds for Austin Peay.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

