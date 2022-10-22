Bucknell recovers onside kick, gets FG for 1st win of season

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Matt Schearer made a 19-yard field goal with 18 seconds left and Bucknell won its first game of the season with a 19-17 victory over Lehigh on Saturday.
Semptimphelter was 13 of 28 for 146 yards and Baker had two touchdowns.
Bucknell (1-6, 1-2 Patriot) led 7-3 at halftime despite just two first downs and 38 total yards. The Bison defense forced three turnovers in the second quarter, with Alex Smith Jr. and Brent Jackson each intercepting a pass from different Lehigh quarterbacks. Smith’s interception led to a 3-yard touchdown run by Baker.
Dante Perri was 19 of 34 for 160 yards for Lehigh (1-7, 1-2). Geoffrey Jamiel had nine catches for 70 yards.
