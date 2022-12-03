Bucknell takes on NJIT following Rice's 20-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Bucknell Bison (5-3) at NJIT Highlanders (1-6) Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: NJIT -4; over/under is 130.5 BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell visits the NJIT Highlanders after Xander Rice scored 20 points in Bucknell’s 89-65 victory over the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash. The Highlanders have gone 0-2 in home games. NJIT has a 1-4 record against opponents above .500.

The Bison are 0-2 on the road. Bucknell is sixth in the Patriot with 7.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Alex Timmerman averaging 1.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Coleman is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Highlanders. Souleymane Diakite is averaging 9.3 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 65.1% for NJIT.

Rice averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, scoring 17.4 points while shooting 43.4% from beyond the arc. Timmerman is averaging 11.9 points and 7.8 rebounds for Bucknell.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

