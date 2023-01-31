Bucknell visits American after Rice's 21-point showing

Bucknell Bison (8-15, 1-9 Patriot) at American Eagles (14-7, 6-4 Patriot)
The Bison are 1-9 against conference opponents. Bucknell is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.
The Eagles and Bison meet Wednesday for the first time in Patriot play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Stephens is averaging 9.7 points, four assists and 1.8 steals for the Eagles. Matt Rogers is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for American.
Rice is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Bison. Jack Forrest is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Bucknell.
LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 65.8 points, 27.2 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.
Bison: 1-9, averaging 62.5 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.