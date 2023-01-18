Bucknell visits Army after Rucker's 29-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Bucknell Bison (7-12, 0-6 Patriot) at Army Black Knights (11-8, 5-1 Patriot) West Point, New York; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Army -5.5; over/under is 144.5 BOTTOM LINE: Army faces the Bucknell Bison after Jalen Rucker scored 29 points in Army’s 83-74 win over the Boston University Terriers.

The Black Knights are 6-2 in home games. Army ranks third in the Patriot in rebounding with 31.9 rebounds. Charlie Peterson leads the Black Knights with 5.5 boards.

The Bison have gone 0-6 against Patriot opponents. Bucknell scores 68.7 points while outscoring opponents by 1.2 points per game.

The Black Knights and Bison face off Wednesday for the first time in Patriot play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rucker is averaging 16.7 points and 3.5 assists for the Black Knights. Coleton Benson is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Army.

Xander Rice averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, scoring 15.4 points while shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc. Alex Timmerman is averaging 11.9 points and 6.8 rebounds over the past 10 games for Bucknell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Knights: 7-3, averaging 72.5 points, 30.3 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Bison: 1-9, averaging 62.6 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

