Bucknell visits Boston University following Forrest's 25-point outing

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell visits the Boston University Terriers after Jack Forrest scored 25 points in Bucknell's 73-51 victory against the American Eagles. The Terriers have gone 7-4 in home games. Boston University leads the Patriot in rebounding, averaging 32.2 boards. Walter Whyte leads the Terriers with 6.0 rebounds.

The Bison are 4-11 against Patriot opponents. Bucknell is sixth in the Patriot scoring 30.3 points per game in the paint led by Andre Screen averaging 9.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ethan Brittain-Watts is averaging 8.6 points for the Terriers. Whyte is averaging 14.5 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 44.2% over the past 10 games for Boston University.

Xander Rice is averaging 14.4 points and 3.7 assists for the Bison. Alex Timmerman is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Bucknell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 3-7, averaging 62.3 points, 29.8 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Bison: 4-6, averaging 66.3 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

