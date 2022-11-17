Bucknell visits Georgia following Roberts' 22-point showing

Georgia went 6-26 overall a season ago while going 6-13 at home. The Bulldogs averaged 69.8 points per game while shooting 44.2% from the field and 32.1% from 3-point distance last season.

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia hosts the Bucknell Bison after Terry Roberts scored 22 points in Georgia’s 77-70 victory against the Miami (OH) RedHawks.

Bucknell went 2-15 on the road and 9-23 overall a season ago. The Bison averaged 71.2 points per game last season, 29.9 in the paint, 9.9 off of turnovers and 4.4 on fast breaks.