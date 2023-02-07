Bucknell visits Navy after Deaver's 35-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Bucknell Bison (10-15, 3-9 Patriot) at Navy Midshipmen (13-11, 6-6 Patriot) Annapolis, Maryland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Navy hosts the Bucknell Bison after Daniel Deaver scored 35 points in Navy’s 86-68 victory against the Holy Cross Crusaders. The Midshipmen are 6-4 in home games. Navy has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

The Bison are 3-9 in Patriot play. Bucknell is 5-7 in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deaver is averaging 12.5 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Midshipmen. Tyler Nelson is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Navy.

Xander Rice is shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, while averaging 14.9 points and 3.7 assists. Alex Timmerman is shooting 52.8% and averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Bucknell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Midshipmen: 5-5, averaging 67.4 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points per game.

Bison: 3-7, averaging 65.7 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

