The schedule features a trip in November to the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas and a home game against Indiana in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, contests against former Big East rivals Georgetown (away) and preseason No. 4 Villanova (Madison Square Garden) in early December and January home games against No. 25 Virginia and No. 20 Florida State. All of those will take a back seat to Feb. 26, when No. 9 Duke visits and the two winningest coaches in Division I history meet for the final time.