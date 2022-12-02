Buffalo becomes bowl eligible for 4th time in 5 years

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Quian Williams scored a go-ahead touchdown with 1:15 left in the fourth quarter and Buffalo rallied past Akron 23-22 on Friday to become bowl eligible for the fourth time in five seasons.
Cole Snyder was 23-of-43 passing for 264 yards and three touchdowns for Buffalo (6-6, 5-3 Mid-American Conference), which opened the season 0-3 before winning five straight. Justin Marshall made six catches for 83 yards and two touchdowns and Williams finished with 30 yards receiving.
Fuqua also intercepted a pass on the third play of the game, but the Bulls went three-and-out from the 9 and Akron responded with a 97-yard scoring drive. Buffalo P Anthony Venneri mishandled a snap in the end zone for a 9-0 deficit and the Bulls later fumbled it, leading to a 16-0 lead for Akron.
The Zips missed a 42-yard field goal with 1:16 left in the first half and Buffalo took advantage when Marshall outjumped a defender for a 38-yard touchdown to pull within 16-10 at the break.
Jeff Undercuffler was 28 of 45 for 247 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for Akron (2-10, 1-7). Daniel George caught seven passes for 100 yards, including a 16-yard touchdown.
The game was originally scheduled for Nov. 19 but it was delayed due to severe weather conditions and travel restrictions in the Buffalo area.
___
