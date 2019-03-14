Buffalo head coach Nate Oats yells instruction to players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Akron at the Mid-American Conference tournament, Thursday, March 14, 2019, in Cleveland. Buffalo won 82-46. (Tony Dejak/Associated Press)

CLEVELAND — Buffalo coach Nate Oats signed a contract extension through 2024 after his team’s rout of Akron in the quarterfinals of the Mid-American Conference tournament.

Moments after the No. 18 Bulls thrashed the Zips by 36 points Thursday, Oats met with athletic director Mark Alnutt inside Quicken Loans Arena. Financial details were not immediately known. He received a five-year extension during last year’s MAC tourney.

Oats is in his fourth season with Buffalo, and the Bulls have won the MAC title three of the last four years. At 29-3, Buffalo set a school record for wins this season.

The success has raised Oats’ profile and the school was eager to lock him up long term. Oats has had the Bulls in the AP’s Top 25 for most of this season. Buffalo already has done enough to earn an at-large berth in this year’s NCAA Tournament.

___

