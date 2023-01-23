Buffalo faces Ball State on 5-game road skid

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Buffalo Bulls (9-10, 3-3 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (13-6, 4-2 MAC) Muncie, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo will aim to stop its five-game road slide when the Bulls face Ball State. The Cardinals are 8-0 in home games. Ball State ranks fifth in the MAC with 32.6 points per game in the paint led by Payton Sparks averaging 8.0.

The Bulls are 3-3 against conference opponents. Buffalo has a 5-7 record against opponents above .500.

The Cardinals and Bulls match up Tuesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarron Coleman is shooting 37.7% and averaging 14.2 points for the Cardinals. Sparks is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Ball State.

Curtis Jones is scoring 15.2 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Bulls. Zid Powell is averaging 11.8 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 44.2% over the past 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 8-2, averaging 74.1 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Bulls: 4-6, averaging 82.8 points, 39.3 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

