Mekhi Lairy and Nike Sibande scored 13 points apiece for the RedHawks (12-18, 5-12 Mid-American Conference). Isaiah Coleman-Lands had 10 points.
The Bulls improve to 2-0 against the RedHawks on the season. Buffalo defeated Miami (Ohio) 83-78 on Jan. 10. Buffalo (19-11, 10-7) finishes out the regular season against Bowling Green on the road on Friday. Miami (Ohio) finishes out the regular season against Ohio at home on Friday.
